Dallas County Appraisal District Attacked By Ransomware

The Dallas County Appraisal District’s website, computer system, servers, and email are down as a result of a ransomware attack, the office confirmed.

DCAD, which is responsible for appraising property in Dallas County for tax purposes, said the attack happened Nov. 8.

“DCAD is working with the IT security vendor and the authorities to resolve and remedy this issue,” a statement on the office’s Facebook page reads. “We have followed the advice of authorities and have not contacted the perpetrator(s).”

It’s unclear when the situation will be resolved. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.