Holiday at the Arboretum Open for the Season

Holiday at the Arboretum opened for the season Nov. 10 following the members-only lighting of the Marilyn and Ben Weber Family Christmas Pyramid. The garden is transformed to get people into the holiday spirit with The Christmas Village, The 12 Days of Christmas, and the 50-foot-tall Dazzling Musical Tree.

These three large-scale outdoor displays are designed for the 66-acre garden and are open to the public both in the daytime and evening.

In the historic DeGolyer House, the Dallas Arboretum debuts The Artistry of Faith & Culture, which features the three world holidays celebrated during the season — Christmas, Hannukah, and Kwanzaa —along with Diwali celebrated in the fall. The holiday festival opened Nov. 10 and runs through Dec. 31.

Holiday at the Arboretum also showcases live, seasonal performances from schools, churches, community groups, and professionals in The Christmas Village. Other special events include a special Bishop String Quartet concert (Nov. 29 and 30), holiday tea (daily), vendor markets (select weekends), and more. Check the website and social media for the latest schedule.

“Holiday at the Arboretum is the perfect way to celebrate the season with something for everyone,” said Dallas Arboretum board chairman Jim Ryan. “It’s a great place to bring the children and grandchildren to meet Santa Claus, learn about other holiday traditions at The Artistry of Faith & Culture exhibit, and sip hot chocolate while strolling the garden. It’s magical in the evening with a million lights, too!”

The garden opens during the evening hours until 9 p.m. Check the website for details and to purchase advanced tickets.

“At Reliant, we’re passionate about supporting the communities we serve, and lighting up the holidays is one of our favorite ways to do that,” said Andrea Russell, vice president at Reliant. “We’re excited to partner with the Dallas Arboretum to spread holiday cheer to the North Texas community and encourage everyone to get in the holiday spirit with a visit to see this spectacular display.”

Tickets, which range from $10-$35, are required for entry to the garden, so guests are encouraged to reserve preferred dates early.