Wednesday, November 16, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park will head to Floresville for a three-day tournament beginning on Thursday. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Late Rally Pushes HP Past Bishop Lynch

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

The Highland Park girls bounced back from their first loss of the basketball season with a hard-fought 53-47 road win over Bishop Lynch on Monday.

The Lady Scots (3-1) trailed by double digits at halftime but rallied by limiting the Friars to just three points in the fourth quarter. Ali Jackson scored 14 points and Vivian Jin added 13 as part of a balanced effort for HP.

Three days earlier, HP’s late comeback bid fell short in a 63-59 defeat against Coppell. New Mexico signee Paris Lauro led the Lady Scots with 18 points. Indiana signee Jules LaMendola had 28 for the Cowgirls.

Next up, HP will travel to the Barbara Harvey Jaguar Classic tournament in Floresville, about 25 miles southeast of San Antonio. The Lady Scots will face Harlingen and Somerset on Thursday in pool play.

After wrapping up tournament play on Saturday, HP will continue an extended stretch of road games on Nov. 21 at Mansfield Legacy and Nov. 22 at Pinkston.

You May Also Like

Scots Ready to Get Season on Track

Todd Jorgenson 0

Flipping to Elite Gymnastics Proves Challenging for UP Teenager

Todd Jorgenson 0

HP Girls Race to Third in Round Rock

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.