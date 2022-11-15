Late Rally Pushes HP Past Bishop Lynch

The Highland Park girls bounced back from their first loss of the basketball season with a hard-fought 53-47 road win over Bishop Lynch on Monday.

The Lady Scots (3-1) trailed by double digits at halftime but rallied by limiting the Friars to just three points in the fourth quarter. Ali Jackson scored 14 points and Vivian Jin added 13 as part of a balanced effort for HP.

Three days earlier, HP’s late comeback bid fell short in a 63-59 defeat against Coppell. New Mexico signee Paris Lauro led the Lady Scots with 18 points. Indiana signee Jules LaMendola had 28 for the Cowgirls.

Next up, HP will travel to the Barbara Harvey Jaguar Classic tournament in Floresville, about 25 miles southeast of San Antonio. The Lady Scots will face Harlingen and Somerset on Thursday in pool play.

After wrapping up tournament play on Saturday, HP will continue an extended stretch of road games on Nov. 21 at Mansfield Legacy and Nov. 22 at Pinkston.