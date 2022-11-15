One Killed After Crash on Preston Road

One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road.

Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.

Police say both occupants of the Corvette were ejected from the vehicle and the crash forced the Lexus into the right lane, where it hit a Kia Sedona.

Both occupants of the Corvette were taken to a hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead, police say.

The drivers of the Lexus and Kia were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.