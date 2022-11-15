Park Cities Residents Make a Splash for National Night Out

On a beautiful October night in the Park Cities, National Night Out events included play, pets, and water.

In Highland Park, the water came out of a firehose as members of the Highland Park Department of Public Safety helped children aim for balloons.

The town closed off parts of Lexington Avenue and Drexel Drive beside Davis Park, where residents gathered to meet town employees, explore public safety and construction vehicles, and enjoy such other attractions as bounce houses, balloon artists, and snacks.

University Park, in conjunction with the SMU Police Department, held a “Block Party at the Flagpole,” with the water coming in the form of a dunk tank.

Residents met with first responders, listened as a disc jockey played upbeat music, and enjoyed a pooch parade, barbecue, and other activities.