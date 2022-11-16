Wednesday, November 16, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

4242 Westway Avenue PHOTO: Caroline Guinn
Community Park Cities 

ABPA ‘Homes for The Holidays’ Tour Returns For 23rd Year

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

Armstrong Bradfield Preschool Association (ABPA) is hosting the 23rd Annual Homes for the Holidays Home Tour from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

The home tour is the primary fundraiser for ABPA and has raised more than $1 million for the kindergarten and first-grade classes at Armstrong and Bradfield elementary schools during the last 20+ years. The schools received $170,000 this past year, with each school using half of the funds to support the kinder Spanish program (Armstrong) and to purchase instructional materials, books, technology, math manipulatives, and teacher workshops (Bradfield).

This year’s tour is chaired by Murphey Sears, Kristin Binkley, Krystle Womack, and Whitney Carroll and includes four homes: one in the 4200 block of Westway Avenue, one in the 4300 block of Beverly Drive, one in the 4000 block of Windsor Avenue, and one in the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

4028 Windsor Avenue. PHOTO: Caroline Guinn
4300 Beverly Drive. PHOTO: Caroline Guinn
4224 Belclaire Avenue. PHOTO: Stephen Karlisch

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

FBI Uncovers Plot to Assassinate George W. Bush

Rachel Snyder 0

House of the Month: 7527 Morton Street

Staff Report 0

Online Shopping Brings More Packages

Barbara Kevles 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.