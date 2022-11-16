ABPA ‘Homes for The Holidays’ Tour Returns For 23rd Year

Armstrong Bradfield Preschool Association (ABPA) is hosting the 23rd Annual Homes for the Holidays Home Tour from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

The home tour is the primary fundraiser for ABPA and has raised more than $1 million for the kindergarten and first-grade classes at Armstrong and Bradfield elementary schools during the last 20+ years. The schools received $170,000 this past year, with each school using half of the funds to support the kinder Spanish program (Armstrong) and to purchase instructional materials, books, technology, math manipulatives, and teacher workshops (Bradfield).

This year’s tour is chaired by Murphey Sears, Kristin Binkley, Krystle Womack, and Whitney Carroll and includes four homes: one in the 4200 block of Westway Avenue, one in the 4300 block of Beverly Drive, one in the 4000 block of Windsor Avenue, and one in the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

4028 Windsor Avenue. PHOTO: Caroline Guinn 4300 Beverly Drive. PHOTO: Caroline Guinn 4224 Belclaire Avenue. PHOTO: Stephen Karlisch