Friends of Dallas Police Honors Officers, Employees

The 41st annual Friends of the Dallas Police Awards Banquet celebrated 222 officers and non-sworn employees of the Dallas Police Department Nov. 7.

“This is our chance to honor and thank the stand-out men and women of the DPD — both on the front lines and behind the scenes — that you may not always hear about,” said Nathan Halsey, chairman of the board for Friends of the Dallas Police. “Friends of the Dallas Police works throughout the year to raise funds for this event, so we can shine a light on these everyday heroes who work tirelessly around the clock, put their lives on the line, and sacrifice so much to help keep our city and citizens safe.”

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia (left) and Non-Sworn Employee of the Year Eunsup Kim. PHOTO: Courtesy Louis DeLuca

The top awards were given to Senior Corporal Kevin Gladden who was named John T. McCarthy Police Officer of the Year and Eunsup Kim who received James Taylor Non-Sworn Employee of the Year. Senior Corporal Gladden works in the North Central Patrol Division and Kim works in community affairs.

Officer Ronald Cronin of the Love Field Unit was also awarded the Medal of Honor (the highest award given in the DPD) for his response to the active shooter situation at Love Field Airport a few months back.

The event also paid tribute to Officer Christopher Dwayne Gibson who worked in the North Central Patrol Division. His family presented the Police Cross in his memory.

“Thank you to the Friends of the Dallas Police, and our community, for the support they show our men and women,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. “Each year at this event, we celebrate our award recipients and the extraordinary work they do for our city. This is just a fraction of the good work being done by the men and women of the Dallas Police Department. I thank our employees for their dedication and commitment to our community, and for their efforts in making Dallas one of the safest cities in our country.”

Additional awards were given to the following individuals:

Marvin R. Bullard Sworn Supervisor of the Year: Sergeant Willie Ford

Marvin R. Bullard Non-Sworn Supervisor of the Year: Manager Robert Munoz

James R. Leavelle Detective of the Year: Senior Corporal George Waller

Field Training Officer of the Year: Senior Corporal Rodney Nevils

Johnny Sides Rookie of the Year: Officer High Bryant

Joe C. Jones Reserve Officer of the Year: Officer Wade Duay

Meritorious Conduct Unit Awards: Fugitive Unit, Gang Unit, Tactical Planning/Special Events Team Unit, SWAT Unit, and Vehicle Crimes Unit