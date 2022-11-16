Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 7-13￼

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FRAUD ALERT

A not-so-sneaky scammer attempted to cash a fraudulent check using someone else’s identification at the Wells Fargo in Preston Center before 3:29 p.m. Nov. 8.

7 Monday

Before 12:15 p.m., a shoplifter stole from a retail store in NorthPark Center and received a criminal trespass warning.

Stolen before 6:29 p.m.: a man’s vehicle in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A shoplifter stole from the Central Market in Preston Oaks at an unlisted time.

8 Tuesday

Before 2:20 a.m., a burglar broke into a woman’s apartment and stole property at Pavilion Townplace.

A burglar entered a man’s garage and stole from it before 8:36 a.m. in the 5200 block of Farquhar Lane.

Someone got a criminal trespass warning at NorthPark Center before 10:18 a.m.

An unknown burglar entered a man’s vehicle and took property from it in the NorthPark Center parking lot before 12:35 p.m.

A NorthPark Center shopper paid with a fake $100 bill before 2:58 p.m.

9 Wednesday

A reckless driver crashed into another car and fled the scene before 1:56 a.m. in the 4800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Stolen before 8:48 a.m.: a man’s pickup truck outside of a home in the 6500 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

A freeloader concealed items on their person and made no attempt to pay before 10:40 a.m. at a retail store in NorthPark Center. The shoplifter received a criminal trespass warning.

An unwelcome guest was issued a criminal trespass warning at Jesuit Dallas before 12:56 p.m.

Before 2:25 p.m., an unknown thief removed property from a woman’s car in the 4600 block of West Amherst Avenue.

A rambunctious shopper was arrested for disorderly conduct at NorthPark Center before 3:27 p.m.

A miscellaneous cyberspace crime was committed against a man in the 7100 block of Mimosa Lane at an undisclosed time.

10 Thursday

An aggressor pointed a handgun at a man in the 8100 block of Dallas North Tollway before 2:22 a.m.

A woman’s vehicle was hit by an unknown damager before 5:11 a.m. in the 6000 block of Berkshire Lane.

Before 8:17 a.m., an unknown burglar entered a woman’s car and stole her property in the 4200 block of Merrell Road.

An unknown thief stole a man’s property at Preston Center before 12:16 p.m.

Before 3:04 p.m., an unknown driver collided with a woman’s car, damaged it, and then fled the scene in the 8800 block of Inwood Road.

The passenger side of a woman’s car was damaged before 5:56 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A Preston Center-goer was issued a criminal trespass warning for causing a disturbance before 7:25 p.m.

11 Friday

A drunk driver was caught before 12:11 a.m. in the 10500 block of Inwood Road.

An unknown burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and removed property from it before 8:36 a.m. in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A vehicle in the NorthPark Center parking lot was damaged and entered without consent before 4:18 p.m.

Stolen before 11:10 p.m.: a man’s catalytic converter from his car in the parking lot of Elan at Bluffview.

Someone stole from a man at an unlisted time at Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

12 Saturday

An arrestee (who was caught for drunk driving and possession of marijuana) used force against officers in the 6300 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway before 1:48 a.m.

At Preston Forest Shopping Center before 9:15 a.m., a trespasser was issued a criminal trespass warning.

Stolen before 12:57 p.m. by two men: a man’s plumbing tool from his vehicle in the 6800 block of Deloache Avenue.

Before 1:01 p.m., an unknown burglar broke into a man’s vehicle and damaged the ignition and steering column in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A man’s car window was broken and a burglar entered and searched the vehicle without permission before 2:58 p.m. at Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

Before 7:50 p.m., an unknown burglar broke into a man’s vehicle and stole his property in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

An unwelcome guest was issued a criminal trespass warning before 8:43 p.m. at Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest.

Before 11:05 p.m., a man’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Preston Tower Condominiums.

A shoplifter stole from a retail store in NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

13 Sunday

A public drunk was caught in the 9800 block of Inwood Road before 1:28 a.m.

Before 11:01 a.m., an unknown vandal damaged a woman’s car window and stole her property in the parking lot of the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

An unknown driver collided with a woman’s car and fled the scene without providing driver’s license and insurance information before 5:50 p.m. in the 5900 block of Sherry Lane.

A drunk driver was involved in an accident in the 5900 block of Walnut Hill Lane before 8:29 p.m. While being handcuffed, the arrestee pulled their hands away from officers.

A thief stole from a restaurant in Preston Forest Village at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a woman at an unlisted time in the 9800 block of Crest Meadow Drive.