Highland Park led early before Harker Heights rallied to spoil the Scots’ basketball home opener on Tuesday.

HP fell 81-75 despite four players scoring at least 15 points — Jordan Stribling (20), Dylan Walker (18), Coleson Messer (16), and Drew McElroy (15). David Punch poured in a game-high 28 points for the Knights.

The Scots (1-1) will continue a string of five consecutive home games when they host HSAA on Friday and Woodrow Wilson on Nov. 21.