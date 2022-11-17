Highland Park Presbyterian Church Mobilizes After Record Rains

August’s drought-interrupting deluge disrupted lives for some, prompting the mobilization of a Park Cities congregation to help friends in Old East Dallas.

Blocks near Peak Street Church, a congregation planted by Highland Park Presbyterian, got 15 inches in just 24 hours, flooding homes and causing some residents to lose everything.

Those two churches, working the city of Dallas, Texas Baptist Men, and Primera Iglesia Bautista, provided such immediate relief as food boxes, clothing, and gift cards and organized cleanup and construction teams that continued working into October.

“While the devastation to those affected is extensive, it has been really encouraging to see the community come together and ensure all residents impacted by the storm are supported,” said Cameron Beaty, lead pastor at Peak Street. “I’m so grateful for the church and our local partners. We could not do this without their help.”