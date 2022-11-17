House of the Month: 4308 Westway Ave.

This four-bedroom, four-bath, 3,791-square-foot Highland Park classic on an oversized 75-by-167-foot lot is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. The welcoming front porch leads into the entry and living room with beautiful dentil moldings, an oversized fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The flexible floor plan includes a downstairs bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. The formal dining room opens to the breakfast room, kitchen, and family room, which features built-ins and a large fireplace. A bright sunroom with skylights, floor-to-ceiling doors and windows opens to the pool and large backyard. The recently updated kitchen offers an island, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a dry bar with a built-in wine cooler. The second floor features the primary bedroom offering a large sitting room and dual baths, plus two additional bedrooms and bathrooms. The oversized two-car garage includes a pool bath, cabana, and spacious guest quarters above.

