Faith Friday: HP Presbyterian Church Hosting Christmas Concerts

Highland Park Presbyterian Church’s music ministry will close out 2022 with two Christmas performances by the HP Pres chancel choir, chorale, and orchestra, as well as two solo harp concerts by Dallas native Alison Read.

The first performance ushers in the Advent season at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the church’s sanctuary. This concert will feature a collection of familiar Christmas carols, some reimagined, with a full orchestra. The evening will also include the regional debut of American composer Terre Johnson’s Magnificat, written for chorus, orchestra, and baritone solo. This musical depiction of the Incarnation is sure to be one of the evening’s highlights.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, December 10 in the sanctuary, HP Pres’ music ministry continues its annual tradition of presenting George Frideric Handel’s Messiah. This familiar favorite tells the story of Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection. Performed by the HP Pres chorale and orchestra and joined by a cast of soloists from the area, this concert is a tradition beloved by many.

Concluding the 2022 musical line-up are two solo concerts presented by longtime professional harpist Alison Read. She will perform in HP Pres’ Music Room at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, December 16.

Tickets are not required for any of the concerts, and seating is open. The Sanctuary seats 900, and the Music Room seats 80. Children of all ages are welcome to all concerts.

For more information, visit HP Presbyterian Church’s website.