Friday, November 18, 2022

PHOTO: Pixabay
HPISD Seeking Input For Superintendent Search

Highland Park ISD trustees and leadership are seeking community input in the search for the district’s next superintendent. 

Parents, staff, and community members will be able to participate in an online survey that will open at 6 a.m. Nov. 28 and close 11 p.m. Dec. 5. The link is available here.

Executives with the search firm Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates (HYA), hired to help conduct the search process for the next superintendent, will also host two community forums – the first will be from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Clements Leadership Center and the second will be from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 6. The link to the virtual forum Dec. 6 is here.

“The information collected by HYA will be used to develop a candidate Leadership Profile Report that will be presented to trustees at the Dec. 13 school board meeting,” a district newsletter reads. “The profile will be used to identify and recruit potential candidates.”

District officials say they hope to begin the interview process in February and identify a lone finalist by May.

Highland Park ISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Trigg, the district’s eighth superintendent since 1914, announced at the Oct. 11 school board meeting that he will resign effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The Highland Park ISD board of trustees Nov. 8 approved a $29,900 contract with HYA to consult on the search process Nov. 8.

Rachel Snyder

