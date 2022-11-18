Newly-Formed Live to Give Raises $160,000 For Horses, People, Hounds

New Dallas-based nonprofit Live to Give raised $160,000 during its inaugural fundraiser and celebrated at the Preston Hollow estate home of chair Scott Tenant and husband Keith Yonick, also a board member.

Established in July, the nonprofit advocates for the betterment of humans, horses, and hounds and supports three beneficiaries Believe Ranch and Rescue (horses), Rally Project (veterans), and To the Rescue TV (hounds). Believe Ranch is in Colorado. The other beneficiaries are in Dallas.

During the Welcome to the Family Check Presentation and Reveal on Aug. 29, each nonprofit received a $45,000 check. Rally Project received another $25,000 to fund Medical/PTSD care for veterans.

Allyson Aynesworth, Tommy Habeeb, and Claudie Habeeb Kimberly Elliott, Keith Yonick, Melanie Rice, Scott Tennant, Sys Savanh, Phyllis Song, Jerry Gutierrez, and Kelly Hanna Doug Pruitt, Marci Pruitt, and Payton Pruitt