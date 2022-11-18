Friday, November 18, 2022

Sponsored Content 

Stunning Ranch Just North of Dallas, Tx

Texas Hill Country style with classic architectural lines, steel windows and doors, limestone, and standing seam metal roof. Nestled on a breathtaking property in the Heart of Horse Country. 

2232 Saint John Rd, Pilot Point Tx 76258
  • Designed by Corner Stone Architects
  • Landscaping by Paper Kites Stuido Architects
  • Coveted Location in Pilot Point
  • Guest Home
  • Stables
  • Pool and Spa
  • Ag Exempt
  • Whole Home Generator
  • 1 Hr to DFW International Airport
  • 1 Hr to Downtown Dallas
  • Minutes to Isle Du Bois State Park & Boat Ramp

$7.49M – $9.4M
32 AC – 47 AC

EXCLUSIVELY LISTED BY:
Donna H Morgan & Sarah Boyd
214-649-4403

SARAH BOYD & COMPANY
Sarah Boyd & Company – Ranch & Residential Real Estate
www.sarahboydandco.com

