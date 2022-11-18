Thankful for These New Restaurants

Dallas is hashtag blessed with a blooming restaurant scene with these four new concepts bringing more flavor and fun to us all.

El Carlos Elegante

Duro Hospitality’s latest concept opened quietly, but it won’t be quiet for long. El Carlos Elegante is the brother of Sister and The Charles, restaurants lauded and loved for exceptional quality and inspiring design. The Mexican-ish menu developed by Duro’s culinary director, J Chastain, looks divine and, according to restaurant industry insider Christina LaBarba, it’s outstanding.

PHOTO: Christina LaBarba

Her favorites were the One-Hitters, brilliant starters such as Osteones, a chilled oyster with a mezcal mignonette and Surf and Turf, a bite of A5 Wagyu and Osetra caviar in a crispy shell. WOW. I can’t wait to try it Tuesday with my hubby as we celebrate 19 years of wedded bliss and non-bliss.

The Finch

Mockingbird Station’s long-awaited replacement for Café Express opens Monday, November 21. The Finch is the latest concept from the creators of Stirr, Harper’s, and Vidorra. The menu includes daily specials of comfort food such as Chicken and Dumplings and Shrimp and Grits and has a great selection of beef, chicken, fish, pizzas, and pastas.

For procrastinators, The Finch is open for Thanksgiving.

The Finch PHOTO: Photographer Ashley Estave with Estave Creative

Double Ds

A cheeky new bar in the Design District celebrates love on the rocks and straight up. The bar opens Wednesday, November 23, just in time for holiday reunions. The concept is from This & That Concepts, the group behind such perfectly executed food and beverage concepts as Alice, Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ, The Whippersnapper, High Fives, and Session Pilates, where you can sweat away your indulgences.

Drink menus include cocktails Bingo Bango, DD’s take on the margarita and the House Bird, made with a house blend of rum, Campari, pineapple, and lime. Plenty of beer and wine on the menu, too. The bar also has a nice selection of non-alcoholic beverages, including a non-alcoholic version of their Brown Derby, made with grapefruit juice and honey.

1404 N. Riverfront Blvd. Dallas

I’m dreaming of a white pizza PHOTO: Pizzana

Pizzana

Yet another pizza restaurant has opened in Dallas, and let me tell you, I’m here for it. Pizzana comes to Dallas from Los Angeles courtesy of Candace and Charles Nelson, founders of Sprinkles cupcakes. This is the first location outside of California which makes sense because so many of y’all are moving here.

The menu features Neo-Neapolitan pies, antipasti, salads, and desserts. The affumicata pizza, a pie with cheese, barbecue sauce, brisket, queso, jalapenos, and other manna is a Dallas exclusive, and there’s an apple crisp dessert if you leave room for it.

Located at 3219 Knox Street, Pizzana will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week and will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m,. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Last Minute Thanksgiving Needs?

Canina Laredo

Holiday tamales are a big deal in North Texas, and Cantina Laredo locations in Addison and Frisco will be offering house-made tamales to-go as the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving feast.

Both chicken and beef tamales will be available at $19.99/per dozen. They come frozen with reheating instructions.

And, If you’d like to learn to make tamales yourself, Cantina Laredo Frisco will host two tamale-making classes that are open to the public. Held at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 13, the classes include light bites, cocktail sampling, and tamales for $79.99 per person. Space is limited. Call 214-618-9860 to reserve your space.

PHOTO: Andrea Meyer

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie

I’m thankful for baked goods, and Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie in the West Village has lots of take-and-bake freezer items such as scones, croissants, cruffins, and Danishes for you to stock up on. You can also order pies and other goodies to enjoy and share. I personally see an Apple Streusel Pie in my future.