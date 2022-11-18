Two Bit Circus Opens in The Shops at Park Lane

Two Bit Circus’ second U.S. location opened today in The Shops at Park Lane.

The “micro-amusement park” features immersive entertainment, multiplayer virtual reality experiences, fast-casual dining, and a full bar. Guests can explore multiple indoor zones, including a “midway” with a digital spin, an arcade filled with up-to-date vintage classics, VIP lounges, a VR arena, and story rooms, which are escape room-like experiences where the goal is to solve a mission, not escape.

The spot’s mission it to “bring people of all ages together, elbow-to-elbow, to play.”

Two Bit Circus’ hours are as follows:

Monday: closed

Tuesday through Thursday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Packages start at $35 with playing cards that can be used on attractions or for food and beverages. For more information, visit its Dallas site at TwoBitCircus.com/Dallas.

PHOTOS: Robert Williams