Friday, November 18, 2022

Two Bit Circus is located at 8030 Park Lane, Suite 200, in The Shops at Park Lane. PHOTO: Maria Lawson
Two Bit Circus Opens in The Shops at Park Lane

Maria Lawson

Two Bit Circus’ second U.S. location opened today in The Shops at Park Lane.

The “micro-amusement park” features immersive entertainment, multiplayer virtual reality experiences, fast-casual dining, and a full bar. Guests can explore multiple indoor zones, including a “midway” with a digital spin, an arcade filled with up-to-date vintage classics, VIP lounges, a VR arena, and story rooms, which are escape room-like experiences where the goal is to solve a mission, not escape.

The spot’s mission it to “bring people of all ages together, elbow-to-elbow, to play.”

Two Bit Circus’ hours are as follows:

  • Monday: closed
  • Tuesday through Thursday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Saturday: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Sunday: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Packages start at $35 with playing cards that can be used on attractions or for food and beverages. For more information, visit its Dallas site at TwoBitCircus.com/Dallas.

PHOTOS: Robert Williams

