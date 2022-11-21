City of Dallas Closures for Thanksgiving
The City of Dallas offices will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 in recognition of Thanksgiving.
The following departments will also have adjusted hours for Thanksgiving:
Libraries: All Dallas public libraries will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and reopen Saturday, Nov. 26.
Sanitation: Recycle and garbage collections scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24 will take place Friday, Nov. 25 and regularly-scheduled pickups for Friday, Nov. 25 will take place Saturday, Nov. 26.
Parks and Recreation: Parks and Recreation administration offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, but golf and tennis courses will remain open.
Water Utilities: Dallas Water Utilities administrative and customer service offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 25, but customers may call 3-1-1 for emergency requests. Non-emergency requests can be submitted online or on the OurDallas mobile app.
Animal Services: Dallas Animal Services will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 but will resume operations on Friday, Nov. 25.