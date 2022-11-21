Do Good Fest Raises $70K for Parkland Health

National Life Group celebrated its inaugural free Texas concert, “Do Good Fest,” Oct. 7, raising $70,220 for the Pediatric Behavioral Health Program at Parkland Health to support youth mental health.

The concert was held at Levitt Pavilion Arlington and was headlined by Gangstagrass with opener Youngtones, joined by food trucks and 12 nonprofit organization in the Nonprofit Village.

Mehran Assadi, president, CEO, and chairman of National Life Group, presented a check for $50,000 to Dr. Michael Horne (Parkland Health Foundation CEO) and Dr. Fred Cerise (Parkland Health CEO). Horne said Parkland is dedicated to screening 50,000 children and one-third of children struggle with behavior health issues.

“The crisis is palpable,” Horne said. “It’s here.”

Assadi referred to the gift as a “deposit on [the] promise” of a long-term relationship with Parkland.

Assadi also introduced National Life’s 2021-22 LifeChanger of the Year grand prize winner, 86-year-old Barbara Yarbrough.

Although this is National Life’s first Texas concert, it has held this event on the lawn of its Vermont campus since 2014. For more information about the organization, visit NationalLife.com.