Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 14-20

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: AMBULANCE ANTICS

An opportunistic thief drove off in an ambulance that was left unlocked while paramedics responded to a call in the 3500 block of Northwest Parkway before 5:30 a.m. Nov. 20. Per University Park police, the ambulance was tracked all the way to a McDonald’s in Hurst, and a 35 year old who had a paramedic’s vest was taken into custody before 6:51 a.m. that morning.

HIGHLAND PARK

14 Monday

Arrested at 1:01 a.m.: a 22-year-old woman accused of driving without a valid license at Preston Road and Armstrong Parkway.

Reported at 8:40 a.m.: a stealer took a stroller from the porch of a home in the 4300 block of Versailles Avenue.

Reported at 11:46 a.m.: a burglar took $20,000 worth of jewelry and clothes from a home in the 4500 block of Lorraine Avenue

15 Tuesday

Reported at 10:24 a.m.: A jerk damaged a window of a Land Rover parked in front of Madison in Highland Park Village.

Reported at 2:43 p.m.: a thief found easy pickings of a briefcase containing between $5,000 and $6,000 and more left in an unlocked Jaguar parked in front of Loro Piana in Highland Park Village.

17 Wednesday

An opportunistic stealer drove off in a Honda Accord left warming up in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue before 7:41 a.m.

A burglar broke into a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive, leaving the steering column and door handle damaged before 7:30 a.m.

A delivery van hit a Buick Encore parked in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue before 1:45 p.m.

18 Friday

Arrested at 12:21 a.m.: a 32-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of Versailles Avenue

A drill truck driver hit a tree in the 4300 block of Lorraine Avenue and caused a limb to fall on a Toyota Rav4 parked below at 1:25 p.m. 

Arrested at 3:38 p.m.: A 45 year old accused of theft of property in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue

20 Saturday

Arrested at 12:22 a.m.: a 32 year old accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Avenue

Arrested at 7:20 a.m.: a 23 year old accused of driving with an open container, driving without insurance, driving with expired registration, and driving without a valid license in the 5400 block of Preston Road

UNIVERSITY PARK

14 Monday

A crook drove off in a Dodge Ram parked in the 3400 block of Marquette Street before midnight.

A fraudster made purchases using the credit card information of a woman from the 4000 block of Amherst Avenue before midnight. 

Reported at 1:12 p.m.: A scammer took financial information from a man from the 2700 block of Stanford Avenue

15 Tuesday

How easy was it for a stealer to get into a home in the 3500 block of Purdue Street and take a Tory Burch piece, a pair of AirPods, a J. Crew piece, and more before 9 a.m.? It was left unlocked.

18 Friday

A fraudster tried to cash a check at a Bank of Texas location in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue using someone else’s information before 10:20 a.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 61-year-old man accused of forgery in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue

A ne’er do well took four Modelo beers from a gas station in the 8400 block of Preston Road at 11 a.m.

19 Saturday

A crook took two credit cards from a wallet at the YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road before 11:30 a.m.

A stealer took two credit cards from a locker at the YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road before 6:41 p.m.

A burglar took a Louis Vuitton piece from a BMW parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 10:24 p.m. 

20 Sunday

Reported at 1:45 p.m.: a burglar took a firearm from a Lexus parked in the 4300 block of Stanford Avenue

Reported at 1:15 p.m. A locker room thief took credit cards from a locker at the YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road.

