Families gathered outside the KB Polk Recreation Center to enjoy a meal and the company of fellow neighbors and police officers. PHOTOS: Chris McGathey
National Night Out: Mayor, Police, Homeowners Party, Recycle

Ana Katherine Curry, president of the Preston Hollow East Homeowners Association (PHEHA), greeted neighbors and guests at Preston Hollow Park.

The association’s National Night Out festivities on Oct. 4 included food, visiting, music, paper shredding, and household goods recycling.

Mayor Eric Johnson dropped by, and officers with the Dallas Police Department’s Northwest Division hung out with those gathered outside the KB Polk Recreation Center.

