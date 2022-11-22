National Night Out: Mayor, Police, Homeowners Party, Recycle
Ana Katherine Curry, president of the Preston Hollow East Homeowners Association (PHEHA), greeted neighbors and guests at Preston Hollow Park.
The association’s National Night Out festivities on Oct. 4 included food, visiting, music, paper shredding, and household goods recycling.
Mayor Eric Johnson dropped by, and officers with the Dallas Police Department’s Northwest Division hung out with those gathered outside the KB Polk Recreation Center.