Wednesday, November 23, 2022

PHOTO: Courtesy Highland Park ISD
Bradfield Elementary Cafeteria Staff To Provide Meals for Austin Street Center

Bradfield Elementary cafeteria staff will provide meals to about 300 people at Austin Street Center this Thanksgiving.

Founded in 1983, Austin Street Center is one of Dallas’ largest emergency shelters. Susan Graeber and the rest of the Bradfield cafeteria staff began providing meals to the center years ago in collaboration with the Bradfield PTA. 

The PTA had been producing meals for Austin Street out of their kitchens at home until Bradfield parent Rachel Steinke approached the cafeteria staff about working together on the effort. Since then, Bradfield cafeteria staff have provided hundreds of meals to the organization. 

“Seeing kids come through the line excited for the simple things like pies, chicken, and rolls, it does the heart good knowing that you are making a difference,” Graeber said.

