Lauro, HP Finish Third in Floresville

Highland Park brought a third-place trophy on the 300-mile bus ride home on Saturday from the Barbara Harvey Jaguar Classic girls basketball tournament in Floresville.

The Lady Scots (8-3) won four of their five game in the three-day event, including a 69-67 overtime thriller over Schertz Clemens in the third-place game.

Earlier in the tournament, HP scored convincing victories over Harlingen, Somerset, and San Antonio Stevens before falling to eventual champion San Antonio Harlan in the semifinals. Paris Lauro made the all-tournament team after averaging 22 points and eight rebounds.

The Lady Scots continued their busy nondistrict schedule with a 60-56 loss at Mansfield Legacy on Monday, followed by a 65-36 triumph at Pinkston on Tuesday. Lauro had a combined 52 points in those games.

HP will continue its extended early-season string of road games on Nov. 28 at McKinney.