Christmas at the Anatole Open Until Dec. 24

Hilton Anatole’s annual holiday celebration, Christmas at the Anatole, is back for another year of its “Texas-sized” event.

The experience features North Pole Texas and Breakfast with Santa until Dec. 24.

North Pole Texas is a 90-minute interactive outdoor Christmas Market designed for kids ages 3 through 10 and their families. The festivities start at Peppermint Park where a train ride takes families through a Christmas light display followed by 40 shows, games, shops, and activities.

“As they say, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and that’s especially true at the Hilton Anatole with the city’s best family holiday extravaganza,” said Bruce Roy, general manager of the Hilton Anatole. “From reindeer games to elf shenanigans to Breakfast with Santa, Christmas at the Anatole helps families create joyful memories with our largest holiday interactive experience yet.”

This year, the hotel has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Dallas and Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth to donate a portion of ticket sales to the organization and provide the families Ronald McDonald House Charities serves with complimentary entry to the experience.

Tickets are available at NorthPoleTX.com and start at $43 for adults and $36 for children ages 2 to 17. Children under the age of 2 are free. Christmas at the Anatole is open Fridays and Saturdays until Dec. 24 from 4 to 10 p.m., with extended hours during Christmas week.

To enhance the experience with a staycation, guests can book the North Pole Texas Room Package, that starts at $274 and includes deluxe overnight accommodations, up to four North Pole Texas tickets, 1 p.m. late checkout, and 50% off parking.

Breakfast with Santa will feature buffet-style morning treats including a made-to-order egg station, Christmas candy-pecan bacon, a Liege Waffle Station, and a chocolate fountain. Santa will interact with children during breakfast and Mrs. Claus will read a Texas-themed Christmas story and share lettres from audience members received in the North Pole Texas mailbox.

The breakfast is open to hotel guests and the general public on Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 24 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with extended dates during Christmas week. Reservations are required and available at ChristmasattheAnatole.com. Tickets are $38 per adults and kids ages 10 and over and $15 for children 2 to 9. Children under the age of 2 are free with the purchase of an adult.