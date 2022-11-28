People Newspapers Redesigns E-Newsletters￼

You probably noticed or soon will: Our email newsletters have a new look.

The redesign expands opportunities for advertisers while drawing attention to top stories from our website in an easily digestible format for our readers.

“We are thankful for all our readers and advertisers,” Publisher Pat Martin said. “The staff constantly seeks to improve our products to serve both better.”

The new format features new ad sizes and adds a new Partners’ Picks quick link option for classified customers.

The editorial and production teams hope readers will enjoy the cleaner look and renewed focus on the best and latest content from peoplenewspapers.com.

Park Cities readers accustomed to getting their newsletter on Tuesdays and Preston Hollow readers accustomed to one on Thursdays will continue to get our emails on those days.

Likewise, Highland Park Scots fans can look forward to The Plaid Report arriving as expected on Saturdays.

The Wednesday newsletter, rebranded as Eat – Play – Give, will emphasize lifestyle content, events, and the charitable gala scene (formerly covered in Sunday’s Giving People newsletter). Expect news on restaurants and the arts, galleries of photos from recent balls and luncheons, and columnists Christy Rost, Margaret Chambers, and Kersten Rettig.

We’ll use our online calendar to help populate it. Click here to view the calendar and add an event.

Along with Giving People, we are discontinuing Friday’s People @ Home newsletter but will continue covering real estate in the other newsletters, our website, and print editions.