HP Rolls Past McKinney to Extend Streak

The defending Class 6A boys basketball state champions might not be at the same level as last season, but Highland Park’s emphatic win over McKinney on Tuesday still makes a statement.

The Scots surged to an early double-digit lead and pulled away late for a 64-43 victory over the Lions, extending HP’s early-season winning streak to four games.

Coleson Messer scored a game-high 22 points to pace the Scots (5-1), while Drew McElroy added 11.

McKinney was retroactively awarded the state title in November. The Lions fell to Duncanville in the championship game, but after the Panthers were stripped of the crown for using an ineligible player, runner-up McKinney was elevated.

Meanwhile, the Scots used a second-half rally to topple Plano East 64-47 in their previous game on Nov. 26. Jordan Stribling scored 17 points and Dylan Walter contributed 16 as part of a balanced effort for HP.

Next up, the Scots will travel to the Prosper Classic tournament beginning Thursday. HP’s opponents during the three-day, round-robin event will include Frisco Heritage, Garland Naaman Forest, Hebron, and Frisco.