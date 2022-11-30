Scots QB Storer Earns 7-6A MVP Award

After an unbeaten run through District 7-6A during the regular season, Highland Park was rewarded with numerous selections on the all-district football team.

Brennan Storer, who is verbally committed to Western Michigan, was chosen as the MVP by league coaches for a stellar senior season in which he passed for 3,092 yards and 34 touchdowns while also rushing for eight scores.

Sophomore linebacker Jack Morse also earned superlative mention as the district’s defensive newcomer of the year. The HP coaching staff also was recognized.

First-team offensive honorees for the Scots included running back Jay Cox; receivers Luke Herring and Grayson Schrank; and offensive linemen William Basso, Andrew Maroulis, and Lawson Petty.

On defense, HP’s first-teamers were lineman Spencer Brown; linebackers Charlie Barton, Tommy Rossley, and William White; and defensive backs Brady Dauterive, Adam Rourke, and Carl Williams. Nicholas Rigas was the first-team kicker, and Jake Tanzy the first-team punter.

Second-team choices for the HP offense were Jackson Heis, Beau Lilly, and Robert Sweeney. Among the defensive second-team recognitions were Kyle Carlson, Judge Ellis, Lewis Montgomery, Henry Richter, Robert Rehme, Hunter Thornton, Ethan Burt, Barrett Denton, and Wes Giese.

The Scots also had several players earn all-district honorable mention, including Wilson Axley, Frank Mousa, Jake Watts, Colin Hale, Collin Sewall, Cormac Carroll, Sam Webster, and Mac Ballard.