Thursday, December 1, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
News Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Three-Alarm Fire Extinguished at Vacant Apartment Building on Turtle Creek Boulevard

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a three-alarm fire at a vacant, three-story apartment building in the 2500 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard near the Fairmont Street intersection shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said it took 60-70 firefighters to mitigate the blaze, but there were no reported injuries. The building was being demolished, so the building was vacant.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at the time of this post.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.