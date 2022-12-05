Landmark Tree Lighting

Highland Park’s tradition of lighting the Landmark pecan tree for the season continued with a Dec. 1 tree lighting ceremony.

The festivities included plenty of treats and activities like face painting and, of course, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and Santa’s reindeer.

The Landmark Pecan Tree, which was grafted from Joseph Cole’s tree, known as the Big Pecan or Monarch tree, at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road and planted nearby in 1951, has served in its holiday role since the 150-plus-year-old Big Pecan tree was taken down because of age, disease, and damage in 2019.

Check out photos from the Dec. 1 tree lighting below.

PHOTOS: Brice Beaird