Monday, December 5, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit the town of Highland Park's Landmark tree lighting Dec. 1. PHOTOS: Brice Beaird
Community Park Cities 

Landmark Tree Lighting

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Highland Park’s tradition of lighting the Landmark pecan tree for the season continued with a Dec. 1 tree lighting ceremony.

The festivities included plenty of treats and activities like face painting and, of course, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and Santa’s reindeer.

The Landmark Pecan Tree, which was grafted from Joseph Cole’s tree, known as the Big Pecan or Monarch tree, at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road and planted nearby in 1951, has served in its holiday role since the 150-plus-year-old Big Pecan tree was taken down because of age, disease, and damage in 2019.

Check out photos from the Dec. 1 tree lighting below.

PHOTOS: Brice Beaird

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.