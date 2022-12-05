Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 28-Dec. 4

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TAILGATE TROUBLE

A thief took a tailgate from a Dodge Ram parked in an alleyway in the 3900 block of Euclid Avenue at 1:51 p.m. Nov. 30.

HIGHLAND PARK

29 Tuesday

Reported at 8:34 a.m.: a burglar took a Trek Marlin 5 bicycle and helmet from a backyard in the 3600 block of Lindenwood Avenue.

30 Wednesday

Reported at 6:56 p.m.: a porch pirate pilfered a package from a home in the 3800 block of Miramar Avenue.

2 Friday

Arrested at 9:46 p.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3900 block of Potomac Avenue.

3 Saturday

Arrested at 12:09 a.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue.

A crook took an Exxon gas card from a Nissan Sentra parked in the 3700 block of Harvard Avenue before 8:30 a.m.

4 Sunday

A ne’er do well nabbed thousands of dollars worth of fur coats, a $6,000 silver tea sets, a $6,000 pair of bronze lamps, a $12,000 pair of brown, square-shaped lamps, four paintings of sailboats valued at $800 each, and an oil painting from a home in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A park goer found an iPod and a pair of wireless headphones at Abbott Park in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue before 9:24 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

28 Monday

Reported at 1:23 p.m.: A schemer forged a check using the information of a man from the 3800 block of Caruth Boulevard.

No time was given for the arrest of a 38-year-old man for a warrant in the 7000 block of Vassar Drive.

29 Tuesday

A pilferer broke into a plumbing truck parked in the 3300 block of Southwestern Boulevard at 1:43 p.m.

Reported at 7:27 p.m.: A stealer found easy pickings of a gym bag containing an Apple laptop and prescription medication left in an unlocked Range Rover parked in the 4000 block of Glenwick Lane.

30 Wednesday

A scammer used the social security number information of a woman from the 4000 block of Amherst Street at 2:41 p.m.

1 Thursday

A thief took stuff from a home in the 3800 block of Hanover Street before 10:05 a.m., some of which was later recovered.

Reported at 12:10 p.m.: A fraudster used Nordstrom and other card information from a woman in the 3600 block of Northwest Parkway.

Reported at 12:54 p.m.: A thief swiped a $10,000 Rolex GMT-Master II watch from a home in the 3400 block of Marquette Street.