Monday, December 5, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TAILGATE TROUBLE 

A thief took a tailgate from a Dodge Ram parked in an alleyway in the 3900 block of Euclid Avenue at 1:51 p.m. Nov. 30.

HIGHLAND PARK

29 Tuesday

Reported at 8:34 a.m.: a burglar took a Trek Marlin 5 bicycle and helmet from a backyard in the 3600 block of Lindenwood Avenue.

30 Wednesday 

Reported at 6:56 p.m.: a porch pirate pilfered a package from a home in the 3800 block of Miramar Avenue.

2 Friday

Arrested at 9:46 p.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3900 block of Potomac Avenue.

3 Saturday

Arrested at 12:09 a.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue

A crook took an Exxon gas card from a Nissan Sentra parked in the 3700 block of Harvard Avenue before 8:30 a.m.

4 Sunday

A ne’er do well nabbed thousands of dollars worth of fur coats, a $6,000 silver tea sets, a $6,000 pair of bronze lamps, a $12,000 pair of brown, square-shaped lamps, four paintings of sailboats valued at $800 each, and an oil painting from a home in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A park goer found an iPod and a pair of wireless headphones at Abbott Park in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue before 9:24 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

28 Monday

Reported at 1:23 p.m.: A schemer forged a check using the information of a man from the 3800 block of Caruth Boulevard.

No time was given for the arrest of a 38-year-old man for a warrant in the 7000 block of Vassar Drive

29 Tuesday

A pilferer broke into a plumbing truck parked in the 3300 block of Southwestern Boulevard at 1:43 p.m.

Reported at 7:27 p.m.: A stealer found easy pickings of a gym bag containing an Apple laptop and prescription medication left in an unlocked Range Rover parked in the 4000 block of Glenwick Lane.

30 Wednesday

A scammer used the social security number information of a woman from the 4000 block of Amherst Street at 2:41 p.m.

1 Thursday

A thief took stuff from a home in the 3800 block of Hanover Street before 10:05 a.m., some of which was later recovered.

Reported at 12:10 p.m.: A fraudster used Nordstrom and other card information from a woman in the 3600 block of Northwest Parkway.

Reported at 12:54 p.m.: A thief swiped a $10,000 Rolex GMT-Master II watch from a home in the 3400 block of Marquette Street.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.