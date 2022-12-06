French Trade Office Opens In Dallas International District

The Trade Office of France opened in the new Dallas International District Monday – the district’s first international outpost.

The Dallas International District is a 450-acre area north of Interstate 635, between Preston Road, the Dallas North Tollway encompassing the partially-demolished former Valley View Mall, and Galleria Dallas. The trade office is located in space in the Prism Center, an office building owned by the City of Dallas’ Park and Recreation Department. The City is providing the space and the furnishings for the office in exchange for commitments for international activities from the French-American Chamber of Commerce.

“This is a historic step for our city that will help us build new relationships and strengthen long-standing ties with an important ally and trading partner,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. “This new Trade Office is a major win for our city, and it showcases Dallas as an economic powerhouse to France and to the rest of the world.”

Among the dignitaries on hand for the opening were Valérie Baraban, Consul General of France and former Ambassador Jeanne Phillips, who chairs the Mayor’s International Advisory Council and helped facilitate the discussions with the French representatives, and Dallas City Councilmember Jaynie Schultz, who represents the area on the city council.

“We have become the center of commerce in the central United States. And having an in-person location in the city will not only strengthen our relations with France, but it will grow our international business ties in this important market. This mutually beneficial relationship will also provide France with increased access to a diverse and vital market in Dallas and across the United States,” Phillips said.

“The French community in Dallas is a growing and diverse community with a large pool of talents in aeronautics and aerospace, artificial intelligence, healthcare, the arts, and education, among many others,” Baraban said. “What is great about diversity is the creative energy that it brings to an ecosystem. We are thrilled to strengthen the Dallas-France relationship with the opening of the Trade Office.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the French business community to launch this trade office, the first of many to build the Dallas ecosystem for trade and cultural exchange,” said Schultz. “The Prism Center in the International District is an asset for the entire City and the North Texas region.”

Also in the district, Dallas ISD’s 2020 bond package includes $75 million to build a new K-12 STEAM school nearby.