Wednesday, December 7, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

FROM LEFT: Kristina Wrenn, Kim Hext, Sarah Jo Hardin, and Anne Stodghill at the Mad Hatter's Theme Reveal Party Nov. 17. PHOTO: Tamytha Cameron
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Mad Hatter’s 2023 to Celebrate English Elegance

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

The 35th annual Mad Hatters Luncheon will be themed “Majestic Mad Hatter’s – A Celebration of English Elegance” on April 20, 2023.

The theme was announced at a theme reveal party at event co-chair Anne Stodghill’s home, joined by co-chair Kristina Wrenn, honorary chair Kim Hext, and Sarah Jo Hardin, president of the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

The April 20 event will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with a welcome reception, silent auction, hat contest, program, and luncheon.

The event is an ongoing fundraising endeavor sponsored by the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. Money raised goes toward the development, growth, and maintenance of A Woman’s Garden, a major garden at the Dallas Arboretum.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit WCDABG.org.

You May Also Like

Texas Ballet Theater To Stage The Nutcracker for Holiday Season

Staff Report 0

2022 Big Tex Choice Award Winners Announced

Staff Report 0

DMA Names Brad Pritchett Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.