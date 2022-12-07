Mad Hatter’s 2023 to Celebrate English Elegance

The 35th annual Mad Hatters Luncheon will be themed “Majestic Mad Hatter’s – A Celebration of English Elegance” on April 20, 2023.

The theme was announced at a theme reveal party at event co-chair Anne Stodghill’s home, joined by co-chair Kristina Wrenn, honorary chair Kim Hext, and Sarah Jo Hardin, president of the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

The April 20 event will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with a welcome reception, silent auction, hat contest, program, and luncheon.

The event is an ongoing fundraising endeavor sponsored by the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. Money raised goes toward the development, growth, and maintenance of A Woman’s Garden, a major garden at the Dallas Arboretum.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit WCDABG.org.