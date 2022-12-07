Wednesday, December 7, 2022

PHOTO: Jones Lang LaSalle
Mockingbird Station is For Sale

Mockingbird Station, Dallas’ premier transit-oriented development, is for sale. 

The mixed-use development featuring shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, and apartments opened in 2001 at Mockingbird Lane and North Central Expressway next to a DART station.

CBRE Global Investors has owned the property, with 197,670 square feet of retail space, since 2015, and now, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) is looking for a new buyer.

“The property, located at the northeast corner of East Mockingbird Lane and U.S. 75, one of Dallas’ most heavily traveled thoroughfares on North Central Expressway, with over 300,000 per day, sits adjacent to SMU and Dallas’ most prestigious neighborhoods University Park and Highland Park,” JLL’s listing reads. “The 90% leased mixed-use asset presents investors with a rare opportunity to control 8.9 acres of irreplaceable real estate.”

For more information, visit JLL’s website

