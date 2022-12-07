Scots Host Wildcats in District Opener

Highland Park won’t have any time to ease into the rigors of the District 7-6A boys basketball schedule.

The Scots (8-3) will open league play on Friday at home against Lake Highlands, the state’s top-ranked team in the 6A classification.

The unusually early start to the district slate is because of the nine-team alignment in 7-6A, which requires each team to play 16 games before mid-February. The league also includes Jesuit, three Irving ISD schools, and three more Richardson ISD schools.

HP cruised past Grand Prairie 72-47 on Tuesday in its final nondistrict tuneup. Coleson Messer scored a game-high 22 points and Jackson Heis added 18 for the Scots, who opened a double-digit lead in the first quarter.

Last weekend, HP split its four games at the Prosper Shootout tournament. The Scots defeated Garland Naaman Forest and Frisco, and fell to Frisco Heritage and Hebron.