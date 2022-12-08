BSA Troop 125 Introduces Six New Eagle Scouts

Boy Scouts of America Troop 125, sponsored by Grace Bible Church, is pleased to announce the achievement of the rank of Eagle, the highest and most distinguished rank in scouting, to the following upstanding young men:

William Calvert Coulter, son of Ross and Juliette Coulter of Dallas, is a senior at Cistercian Preparatory School. His Eagle project: creating an outdoor gathering space at Grace Bible Church by building and staining eight picnic tables, installing an entryway fence, laying a stone pad, and planting drought-resistant plants.

Edward Griffith Graham, son of Andrew and Molly Graham of Dallas, is a senior at The Covenant School of Dallas. His Eagle project: designing and installing 10 permanent plaques that identify in English and Latin seven different species of trees on the campus of the Covenant School.

William Coulter Edward Graham Caleb Griffin Mercer Kerlin Jonathan Kern George Teetes

Caleb Danforth Griffin, son of Mason and Jennifer Griffin of Plano, is a senior at the Winston School. His Eagle project: constructing a large in-ground lidded sandbox for the playground at For the Nations Refugee Outreach Center.

Mercer York Kerlin, son of Eliot and Corrie Kerlin of Dallas, is a senior at The Covenant School of Dallas. His Eagle project: constructing a 12-foot-long footbridge that connects two parking lots at For the Nations Refugee Outreach Center.

Jonathan William Kern, son of Jonathan and Kristen Kern of Dallas, is a senior at the Covenant School. His Eagle project: designing and building a breezeway that connects two portable buildings that serve as the Armory (spirit wear store) at the Covenant School.

George Hayden Teetes, son of George Ray and Stephanie Teetes of Dallas, is a sophomore at the Covenant School. His Eagle project: planning, fundraising, and leading the building of oversized lawn games for cancer doctors and researchers at the CLF’s Researcher’s Roundup event.