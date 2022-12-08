Thursday, December 8, 2022

DPD: 12-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Connection With Fatal Hit-And-Run

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Dallas police arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy with murder in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an 82-year-old woman last month, the Dallas Police Department reported.

Police say Florence Kelly, 82, was driving into the 3800 block of Royal Lane at Rosser Road shortly after 11 a.m. Nov. 7 when she was hit by a Toyota Avalon speeding eastbound on Royal Lane.

The driver and passengers in the Avalon fled the scene, and Kelly was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries, authorities say. Local media also reported a 13-year-old girl was found in the Avalon after the crash. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

