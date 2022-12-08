Real Talk: Eddie Maestri

New Orleans native Eddie Maestri began designing homes in Dallas in 2004 and founded his namesake boutique architecture and interior design firm in 2008.

Maestri, a registered architect in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Nevada, earned Bachelor of Environmental Design and Master of Architecture degrees from Texas A&M University with a health system and design certificate.

“I still bring a sketchbook with me whenever I travel, and I find that I can learn so much about space and design through hand sketching,” Maestri said. “I rely heavily on sketching to convey design vision to my clients; it’s a part of the design process that I truly love.”

What led you to this career?

When I was a kid, my parents built a custom home, and I would visit the architect’s office with them, as well as go with them to pick out the finishes and furniture. I was instantly obsessed. I always enjoyed working on house projects with my parents and chiming in on the design. Growing up in New Orleans, I was immersed in architecture and design with character, and when it came time to choose a career, there was really no question for me as to what I wanted to do.

Now that you’ve been an interior

design professional, if you could go back in time and give yourself any advice, what would it be?

To seek out education in how business and architecture/design work together. For me, my formal education focused so much on technical application and design theory but had very little to do with how to actually run and operate a design firm. I am still seeking out that knowledge, and having a strong group of industry peers has been a great asset.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

As Dallas seems to never stop growing, it is also constantly reinventing itself. As more people move to the Dallas area, they are bringing with them influences from their roots, and the Dallas market seems to be still writing its own story of design. We are fortunate to have a truly great Design District here that brings global offerings within easy reach and has created a strong design community.

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

I come from a long line of people in the home and building industry. My last name, Maestri, is Italian and translates to “Masters.” We have traced our lineage to the Middle Ages in Italy, where my ancestors were part of the Maestri Comacini, who are known to have transformed Europe through architecture, plaster works, engineering, and stonemasonry. When I was 19, I traveled with my father and uncle to a small town in Northern Italy, where we learned more about our family. We even encountered a church in the center of the town, noting the architect was part of the Maestri family.