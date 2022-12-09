Fighting Cancer ‘Is a Winding Road’

Crow serenades at Farrah Fawcett Foundation Tex Mex Fiesta

More than 350 celebrities and Dallasites in western wear gathered in the backyard of the Rustic on Oct. 20 for the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex Mex Fiesta.

After her anal cancer diagnosis, the former Charlie’s Angels star started the foundation in 2007 to raise money for HPV-related cancer research, patient assistance, and prevention programs.

Traditionally held in Los Angeles, the fiesta moved to Fawcett’s native Texas for the first time this year.

In keeping with the theme, attendees enjoyed guacamole, queso, fajitas, margaritas, and entertainment by DJ Brandon Williams.

Alana Stewart, CEO of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, and Jaclyn Smith, Fawcett’s former Charlie’s Angels co-star, co-chaired the event with George Hamilton as emcee.

Dallas star Linda Gray received the foundation’s Angel Award from Smith.

Fawcett’s oncologist and the foundation’s chief medical adviser Dr. Lawrence Piro also attended and touted the benefits of the HPV vaccine.

HPV is estimated to be responsible for more than 90% of anal and cervical cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Farrah was an incredible person. She was smart, intelligent, and full of life, creative, and a great artist, and being in Texas makes me understand how she grew to be that way because it’s a great place full of enthusiastic people who are embracing this cause with unbelievable support,” Piro said. “The Farrah Fawcett is committed to preventing HPV-related cancers and finding a cure for HPV-related cancers.”

The live auction included lunch the following day with Hamilton, a trip to Las Ventanas in Cabo, Mexico, a custom-made Mark Zunino, and more. Funds from the event benefited the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge and Stand Up to Cancer.

The party culminated in a performance of hits including If It Makes You Happy, Every Day Is a Winding Road, by nine-time Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, who’s also a cancer survivor.