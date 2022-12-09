Remembering More Fun with Dr. Carl Anderson, the Retired Mr. Claus

In our December print issues of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, we featured reader and staff-submitted memories with Dr. Carl Anderson, who retired this summer from playing NorthPark Santa after 32 years.

(READ: Remembering Fun With Dr. Carl Anderson, the Retired Mr. Claus)

In the print story, we asked readers to keep sharing their photos and favorite moments. See them below, and visit this link to share yours.

The Gibb Family

LEFT: Ciara (8 months) and Chloe (4) Gibbs in 1998. RIGHT: Ciara (15) and Chloe (19) Gibbs in 2013. PHOTO: Courtesy Heather Gibb

“We went every year from 1998 to 2018, and every year with the real Santa was our favorite,” Heather Gibb said. “I have six children who all grew up with him and one grandson. I’m sad that my two youngest grandsons will never get to meet him thanks to COVID.”

Taylor Flechtner

Taylor Flechtner (4) with Dr. Carl Anderson in 1994. PHOTO: Courtesy Cheryl Hughes

Cheryl Hughes’ favorite memory: “The year my son wouldn’t tell anyone but Santa what he wanted for Christmas and said, ‘Don’t worry mom, Santa knows what I want.’ We had no clue what he asked Santa for Christmas.”