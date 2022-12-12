Nor-Tex: Your Neighborhood Landscapers

Nor-Tex Greenscapes has spent nine years dedicated to creating quality landscapes for the community, and they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Partners Nick Sowell and Drew Shafer have grown their business into what it is today with their attention to detail and impeccable service, for both residential and commercial clients.

The Nor-Tex crew is comprised of quality, highly skilled team members who take pride in their work. They consistently exceed the expectations of their high-end customers, and truly look forward to creating something beautiful for each and every property they work on.

Nor-Tex’s mission is to bring beauty to their clients’ homes by enhancing and maintaining their landscapes. They hope their work brings people joy and makes for a colorful and brighter future. The Nor-Tex team enjoys the immediate beauty that is achieved with a new landscape, and they love seeing their clients’ reactions once a project is finished. Nor-Tex feels blessed every day that they are able to do what they love and share it with the community.

Learn more at: https://www.nor-texgreenscapes.com/