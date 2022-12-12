Preston Hollow Dancers to Perform in ‘The Nightmare Before Nutcracker’

Preston Hollow dancers will perform in The Nightmare Before Nutcracker at Texas Theatre Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18.

The show is a collaborative performance between Preston Hollow Dance, Bishop Street Ballet, Outré Dance Project, and Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico.

“The ballet’s plot follows Jack Skellington into the Nutcrackers Land of the Snow and the Land of the Sweets,” the event’s listing says. “Jack orders Lock, Shock, and Barrel to kidnap the Nutcracker Prince so he can take over, but just as expected, things don’t go so well. Luckily, Sally has the brilliant idea to put on a Halloween Town version of Act 2 of the Nutcracker with all the magical classics.”

The ballet performance will come before a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas. For Saturday’s show, doors will open at 7 p.m., the ballet will begin at 8 p.m., and The Nightmare Before Christmas screening will be at 9 p.m. On Sunday, doors will open at 4 p.m., the ballet will start at 5 p.m., and the movie will follow at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for general admission. To purchase tickets for Saturday, visit this page, and to purchase Sunday tickets, click here.