Dallas Cowboys Players Bring Supplies to Pershing Students

Two Dallas Cowboys players dropped off donated school supplies to John J. Pershing Elementary students Dec. 13.

Cornerback C.J. Goodwin, accompanied by safety Tyler Cole, visited classrooms to deliver teacher supply boxes and interact with students.

“To be a Dallas Cowboy player giving back to Dallas ISD schools and knowing what this team means to the community is an amazing feeling,” Goodwin said. “I love to see their smiling faces light up when we are in the classrooms.”