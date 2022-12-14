Wednesday, December 14, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Tyler Cole (#31) and C.J. Goodwin (#29) pose with a Pershing Elementary class Dec. 13. PHOTOS: Courtesy A'Nease Linnear/Dallas ISD
Preston Hollow Schools 

Dallas Cowboys Players Bring Supplies to Pershing Students

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

Two Dallas Cowboys players dropped off donated school supplies to John J. Pershing Elementary students Dec. 13.

Cornerback C.J. Goodwin, accompanied by safety Tyler Cole, visited classrooms to deliver teacher supply boxes and interact with students.

“To be a Dallas Cowboy player giving back to Dallas ISD schools and knowing what this team means to the community is an amazing feeling,” Goodwin said. “I love to see their smiling faces light up when we are in the classrooms.”

You May Also Like

Passover In Poland

Rachel Snyder 0

Meadowbrook School Finds New Home Starting August 2023

Maria Lawson 1

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Returns in September

Maria Lawson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.