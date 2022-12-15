Dallas All Star Chef Classic Cooks Up $750K For Addiction Recovery

Many of Dallas’ top Chefs, led by Honorary Chef Janice Provost of Parigi, gathered at Lighthouse ArtSpace on Oct. 16 to prepare wonderfully delicious tastings for guests attending the Dallas All Star Chef Classic.

The classic, presented by Ben E. Keith, benefits the Dallas 24 Hour Club and its work to help addicts embrace long-term sobriety and become contributing and self-supporting members of the community.

Event chairs Kimberly and Shannon Wynne and honorary Chairs Chef Paula Lambert and Chef Stephan Pyles led this year’s event, bringing in $750,000-plus, Dallas 24 Hour Club CEO Marsha Williamson announced.

Jordan Kahn Music Company featuring Georgia Bridgwater entertained the guests, who also participated in a silent auction.

Shannon and Kimberly Wynne David Gomez and Eric Dyer Janice Provost and Rosie Delgadillo Jeff Netzer, Lynn McBee, Angela Chen, and Chris Bhatti