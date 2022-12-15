Skate Under the Stars in the Christmas Capital of Texas!

Have you had a chance to visit the Christmas Capital of Texas? Jingle all the way to Grapevine for your chance to enjoy millions of twinkling lights, take selfies with Santa, visit ICE! at the Gaylord Texan, classic Christmas movies at the Palace Theatre and more.

While you’re there, make new Christmas memories on the brand-new Peace Plaza Ice Rink that’s open now through January 8. Tickets are $20 per person for an hour of skate time on the largest ice rink in North Texas.

Head over to ChristmasCapitalofTexas.com to plan your visit today!