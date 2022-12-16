Friday, December 16, 2022

Taylor Olson, Amy Phelan, and Brian Bolke. PHOTOS: Kevin Tachman and Bruno Snap The Picture
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

23rd Annual TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Raises $9.4M

The 23rd annual TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art benefit dinner and contemporary art auction on Oct. 22 raised $9.4 million in funds for the Dallas Museum of Art and amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research.

“Over two decades ago, we never would have dreamed that TWO x TWO would become such a dynamic and meaningful event in our community,” said Howard Rachofsky, who founded the event with his wife Cindy.

The Rachofskys co-hosted the sold-out black-tie event with Lisa and John Runyon at the Rachofsky House in Preston Hollow. The largest fundraiser for amfAR and the Dallas Museum of Art drew 533 guests.

