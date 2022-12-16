Return to Southfork Ranch Takes Cattle Barons Ball Fun Outdoors

Western wear donning Dallasites at Cattle Baron’s Ball Sept. 17 at Southfork Ranch sought to help “lasso a cure” for the American Cancer Society.

This year’s “ranches, rubies, and ropers”-themed ball raised $4,170,617, within the top three biggest takes in Cattle Baron’s history, and bringing the grand total raised for the American Cancer Society in the 49-year history of the party to more than $93 million.

A mechanical bull, fireworks, a carousel, and a performance by Old Dominion (and Chris Young for VIPs) helped make it a festive evening along with a live auction, silent auction, and endless amounts of food.

Event chairs Nancy Gopez and Kris Johnson brought the event back outdoors at Southfork this year after being at Gilley’s Dallas since 2013.