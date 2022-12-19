Tuesday, December 20, 2022

File photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 12-18

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PRESENT PILFERER

A grinch took $10,000 worth of Christmas gifts, a Chanel purse, laptop, bag, and more from a Tesla Model X parked in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue at 9:44 p.m. Dec. 16.

HIGHLAND PARK

12 Monday 

Arrested at 1:59 a.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and for a warrant in the 5400 block of Mockingbird Lane

A speedy stealer swiped a Chloe tote bag from a Jeep Cherokee in the 5000 block of Auburndale Avenue while its owner was bringing packages into the house. 

13 Tuesday

Arrested at 12:55 a.m.: a 46-year-old woman accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 5500 block of Auburndale Avenue

A burglar took a canvas bag containing a MacBook Pro from a Mercedes parked in the 4300 block of Oak Lawn Avenue before 12:48 a.m.

Arrested at 7:20 p.m.: a 33-year-old man for warrants in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue.

14 Wednesday

How easy was it for a crook to take a gun from a Lexus SUV parked in the 4500 block of Rheim’s Place before 5:45 a.m.? The Lexus was “unsecured.”

15 Thursday

Arrested at 1:10 a.m.: a 39-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 at U.S. Highway 75 and Knox Street.

Reported at 10:24 a.m.: a scammer used information taken from a woman from the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive via a text scheme to take $167,000 from a bank account. 

A ne’er do well stole $4,805 worth of plywood from a home in the 3200 block of Beverly Drive before 11 a.m.

Arrested at 7:57 p.m.: a 55-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of Byron Avenue.

16 Friday

Reported at 7:54 a.m.: a fraudster used the information of a couple from the 3800 block of Shenandoah Avenue to fraudulently transfer a deed and list a home for sale.

Reported at 2:57 p.m.: a careless driver damaged the driver’s side mirror of a Ford F150 in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue and left without providing information. 

A crook found easy pickings of Christmas gifts left in an unlocked Jeep Cherokee parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue before 10:15 p.m.

17 Saturday

Reported at 10:52 p.m.: a thief drove off in a Cadillac Escalade from the 3500 block of Cornell Avenue that was later found under the Sylvan Avenue bridge in Dallas.

Arrested at 9:42 p.m.: a 31-year-old man for warrants in the 4000 block of Euclid Avenue

A porch pirate pilfered a pair of packages from a home in the 3200 block of Drexel Drive at 10:54 p.m.

A thief drove off in an Infiniti QX80 from the 3500 block of Crescent Avenue before 4 p.m. 

18 Sunday

Arrested at 5:30 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of public intoxication and trespassing in the 3900 block of Gillon Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

12 Monday

A stealer damaged a Lexus LS 460 in the 6000 block of Preston Road and swiped nearly $10,000 before 1:49 p.m.

A wily thief snatched a Rolex watch from a home in the 3800 block of Villanova Drive before 6 p.m.

13 Tuesday

A shoplifter took stuff from the CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 1:23 a.m.

Arrested at 1:30 a.m.: a 31-year-old woman accused of theft in the 5500 block of Auburndale Avenue

A stealer found easy pickings of a gun left in an unlocked Land Rover parked in the 8400 block of Preston Road before 6 a.m.

A joyrider took off in a Ford Shelby F-150 from the 6800 block of Cleburne Street before 5:53 p.m. 

14 Wednesday

A burglar took $290 from the All Vac store in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane before 6:09 a.m.

Reported at 8:15 a.m.: an intruder broke into Custom Meats in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane and grabbed $527 overnight before 8:05 a.m.

A mischief maker damaged property at a home in the 4100 block of Windsor Parkway before 11:50 a.m. 

17 Saturday

How easy was it for a crook to snatch two iPhones and a pair of AirPods from a Toyota 4 Runner parked in the 4100 block of Grassmere Lane before 7 a.m.? The 4 Runner was unlocked.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

