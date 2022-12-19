Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 12-18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PRESENT PILFERER

A grinch took $10,000 worth of Christmas gifts, a Chanel purse, laptop, bag, and more from a Tesla Model X parked in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue at 9:44 p.m. Dec. 16.

HIGHLAND PARK

12 Monday

Arrested at 1:59 a.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and for a warrant in the 5400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A speedy stealer swiped a Chloe tote bag from a Jeep Cherokee in the 5000 block of Auburndale Avenue while its owner was bringing packages into the house.

13 Tuesday

Arrested at 12:55 a.m.: a 46-year-old woman accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 5500 block of Auburndale Avenue.

A burglar took a canvas bag containing a MacBook Pro from a Mercedes parked in the 4300 block of Oak Lawn Avenue before 12:48 a.m.

Arrested at 7:20 p.m.: a 33-year-old man for warrants in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue.

14 Wednesday

How easy was it for a crook to take a gun from a Lexus SUV parked in the 4500 block of Rheim’s Place before 5:45 a.m.? The Lexus was “unsecured.”

15 Thursday

Arrested at 1:10 a.m.: a 39-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 at U.S. Highway 75 and Knox Street.



Reported at 10:24 a.m.: a scammer used information taken from a woman from the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive via a text scheme to take $167,000 from a bank account.

A ne’er do well stole $4,805 worth of plywood from a home in the 3200 block of Beverly Drive before 11 a.m.

Arrested at 7:57 p.m.: a 55-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of Byron Avenue.

16 Friday

Reported at 7:54 a.m.: a fraudster used the information of a couple from the 3800 block of Shenandoah Avenue to fraudulently transfer a deed and list a home for sale.

Reported at 2:57 p.m.: a careless driver damaged the driver’s side mirror of a Ford F150 in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue and left without providing information.

A crook found easy pickings of Christmas gifts left in an unlocked Jeep Cherokee parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue before 10:15 p.m.

17 Saturday

Reported at 10:52 p.m.: a thief drove off in a Cadillac Escalade from the 3500 block of Cornell Avenue that was later found under the Sylvan Avenue bridge in Dallas.

Arrested at 9:42 p.m.: a 31-year-old man for warrants in the 4000 block of Euclid Avenue.

A porch pirate pilfered a pair of packages from a home in the 3200 block of Drexel Drive at 10:54 p.m.

A thief drove off in an Infiniti QX80 from the 3500 block of Crescent Avenue before 4 p.m.

18 Sunday

Arrested at 5:30 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of public intoxication and trespassing in the 3900 block of Gillon Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

12 Monday

A stealer damaged a Lexus LS 460 in the 6000 block of Preston Road and swiped nearly $10,000 before 1:49 p.m.

A wily thief snatched a Rolex watch from a home in the 3800 block of Villanova Drive before 6 p.m.

13 Tuesday

A shoplifter took stuff from the CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 1:23 a.m.

Arrested at 1:30 a.m.: a 31-year-old woman accused of theft in the 5500 block of Auburndale Avenue.

A stealer found easy pickings of a gun left in an unlocked Land Rover parked in the 8400 block of Preston Road before 6 a.m.

A joyrider took off in a Ford Shelby F-150 from the 6800 block of Cleburne Street before 5:53 p.m.

14 Wednesday

A burglar took $290 from the All Vac store in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane before 6:09 a.m.

Reported at 8:15 a.m.: an intruder broke into Custom Meats in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane and grabbed $527 overnight before 8:05 a.m.

A mischief maker damaged property at a home in the 4100 block of Windsor Parkway before 11:50 a.m.

17 Saturday

How easy was it for a crook to snatch two iPhones and a pair of AirPods from a Toyota 4 Runner parked in the 4100 block of Grassmere Lane before 7 a.m.? The 4 Runner was unlocked.