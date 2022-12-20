Alcuin Hawks Claim First TAPPS Soccer Crown

Covenant harriers maintain dominance, Hockaday just misses in volleyball

Alcuin School capped an undefeated fall soccer season by bringing home the program’s first state title.

The Hawks wrapped up their first TAPPS state tournament appearance by topping Chinquapin Prep of Houston 2-0 in the championship game on Nov. 8 in Round Rock.

The Hawks (20-0) began postseason play with a 5-1 win over Longview Christian. Then they defeated top seed North Dallas Adventist 3-2 in the quarterfinals and shut out Yavneh Academy 1-0 in the semifinals.

It continued the dominance Alcuin showed throughout the season, as the Hawks outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 77-9. Thirteen of the victories were shutouts, including nine straight during one stretch.

Covenant races to another TAPPS title

The Covenant dynasty in TAPPS 4A boys cross country shows no signs of slowing down, with the Knights claiming their seventh consecutive title in convincing fashion on Oct. 31 in Waco.

Covenant showcased its depth by placing three runners inside the top 10 individually, led by bronze medalist Edward Graham, who completed the 5-kilometer course at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in 17 minutes, 13 seconds.

Logan Rice was just behind Graham in fourth, while teammate Andrew Morgan came in ninth. All three were part of last year’s state championship squad.

Meanwhile, Ursuline was the runner-up in the team standings in the 6A girls race, led by a second-place finish by Presley Andras. Her 2-mile time was 12:19.

Olivia Morales took ninth place for the Bears, who improved after coming in third last year behind defending champion San Antonio Antonian.

Hockaday takes second in SPC volleyball

For the first time in more than 20 years, no Dallas school won a team championship at the SPC fall championship tournament.

Hockaday came up just short in its quest for a second consecutive volleyball crown. The Daisies were swept in the championship match on Nov. 5 by Houston Episcopal, which was the top seed in the tournament and playing on its home court.

In boys volleyball, top seed and defending champion St. Mark’s was upset by eventual tournament winner Fort Worth Trinity Valley in five sets in the semifinals.

Hockaday sophomore Jordan Lacsamana earned an individual bronze medal in girls cross country and led the Daisies to a third-place showing in the team standings.

Lacsamana finished 17 seconds behind winner Madison Morgan of Episcopal, whose team also won the title. Hockaday teammate Margaret Thompson, the reigning champ in the race, came in fifth.