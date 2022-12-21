Editor’s Inbox: A ‘Simply Beautiful’ SMU Tree

Thank you to University Park’s Carolyn Loy, who left a recent voicemail about a beautiful Christmas tree at SMU’s McFarlin Auditorium.

A large Christmas tree greets visitors in the lobby of SMU’s McFarlin Auditorium. (Courtesy Monifa Thomas-Nguyen)

“It is a simply beautiful tree,” Loy said. “If you are taking Christmas pictures around the city, University Park, or Dallas, it’s worth the trip to see that beautiful tree in the lobby.”

Thank you also to Monifa Thomas-Nguyen, a media relations manager, for securing a photo.

Want to enjoy some more Park Cities Christmas photos?

Check out our coverage of the Highland Park Christmas Tree Lighting here.

And see our coverage of the Snider Plaza Christmas Tree Lighting here.