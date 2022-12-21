Glosslab Opens 2nd Dallas Location

Dallas’ second Glosslab location is now open on Lovers Lane near the Dallas North Tollway.

“Glosslab is a future-forward nail studio which features technology-enhanced services such as online booking, cashless payment, contactless check in and check out, along with a membership-based structure,” Glosslab founder Rachel Apfel Glass said.

This membership-based salon offers manicures and pedicures and puts hygiene first by being “waterless.”

“Water is a breeding ground for germs,” Glass said. “We had strict measures in place long before COVID-19 guidelines were developed. I built Glosslab on five key pillars including hygiene, efficiency, innovation, expertise, and empowerment, and we stand by those with all of our studios.”

Glass started Glosslab in New York City in 2018. Now, the Lovers Lane spot is the 20th location, with more planned to come next year.

Memberships are $135 per month for unlimited manicures and pedicures, or $115 per month if purchased semi-annually. Visitors can also opt to pay per visit, and in that case, manicures start at $25 and pedicures start at $52.

“We are excited to provide Dallas with an efficient, clean, and quick manicure to help you run the day,” Glass said. “With our second location in the Dallas area, we love being part of this vibrant community.”

For more information or to book an appointment, visit glosslab.com.